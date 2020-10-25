1/1
Edward J. Zalko
1916 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Zalko
October 16, 2020
Norman, Oklahoma - Edward J. Zalko, 103, passed away October 16, 2020. Private family funeral services for Edward J. Zalko (Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired) of Norman, OK will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday October 24, 2020 at Craddock Funeral Home, Ardmore, OK. with Father Ratterman officiating.
The service can be viewed live at the following link https://youtu.be/fAAZ570lZZI
Final interment will be at Hasley Cemetery, West Monroe, LA. He passed away Friday, October 16, 2020.
Edward J. Zalko was born October 26, 1916 in Youngstown, Ohio the first-generation son of Czechoslovakia immigrants. He entered active duty in July of 1941 in the United States Army Air Force (now known as the US Air Force). He served on active duty as a B-17 navigator/bombardier during WWII, where during one of his missions his plane was shot down. The Distinguish Flying Cross and Purple Heart were among many of his medals and awards he received during his military career. Upon his return to the United States, Edward married Aileen F. Grigsby of Monroe, LA in June of 1945 and together they raised four children. They were married a total of 71 years. He continued his career in the Air Force assigned to the Strategic Air Command for 23 years as a B-47 and B-52 navigator/bombardier and later as an instructor and trainer. He retired from the USAF in October 1964. After his military retirement, he began a second career with Aeronautical Chart & Information Center, St. Louis, MO for 16 years, finally retiring from the work force in December 1981. The Zalko family lived in seven different states while he was in the Air force, with the final family move to O'Fallon, IL. Edward and Aileen lived there for 48 years before moving to Norman, OK.
Edward was an avid golfer, loving the sport immensely, and could be seen on the golf courses up into his 90's. He also enjoyed being outside working on his lawn or in his vegetable garden and flower beds.
He is preceded in death by his wife Aileen F. Zalko; his parents, Joseph and Katherine Zalko; and his two sisters, Helen Zalko and Marge Sulik.
Survivors include his Daughters, Carolyn Humphreys of Norman, OK, Yvonne Burgard and spouse David Burgard of Toledo, OH; Sons, Richard Zalko and spouse Colleen of Ardmore, OK, and Edward F. Zalko and spouse Linda of San Francisco, CA; Grandchildren, Scott Humphreys, Pamela Orth, Edward S Zalko and spouse Ryann, Allison Zalko, Jessica Bryant and spouse Michael Bryant, Rachel Chandley and spouse Brian Chandley; Great Grandchildren, Tanner Humphreys, Laney Humphreys, Riley Humphreys, Parker Chandley and Hazel Chandley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ardmore, OK. or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in & from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Craddock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craddock Funeral Home
525 S Commerce
Ardmore, OK 73401
(580) 223-2727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved