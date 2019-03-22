Home

Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
Edward Johnston Edward Johnston passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Formally of Centerville, IL. He is survived by his sister, Ellen (John) Gillen of Wright City, MO; 3 nieces, Stephanie, Lori, Crystal; 3 nephews, John, Cody, Chris. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward A Johnston, mother, Dorothy Johnston nee Sallee, sister, Marilyn Robinson. Ed served our country in the U.S. Army, was a member of the American Legion Post in Warrenton. Ed enjoyed collecting and trading car parts and accessories, he especially loved the Mopar Brand. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Service: Will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 at 6:00P.M. at Pitman Funeral Home, 1545 Wentzville Pkwy, Wentzville, MO. Memorials can be made to in care of Pitman Funeral Home P.O. Box 126 Warrenton, MO 63383. Share your condolences and memories at www.pitmanfuneralhome.com. PITMAN FUNERAL HOME , Warrenton, MO
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
