Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL 62206
(618) 332-6793
Edward Knight


1969 - 2020
Edward Knight Obituary
Edward Knight Edward "Eddie" G. Knight, 50, of Dupo, Illinois, born September 28, 1969, died suddenly on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his residence. Eddie was a truck driver for Ace Grease in Millstadt, IL and formerly for Hogan Trucking. He was a proud member of the United Auto Workers Union, Local 282 of St. Louis, MO and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. He was preceded in death by an aunt, Delores Lee and his grandparents, Robert and Maudie Shrodes, Lee and Isabelle Knight, and Percy and Norma Sloss. Surviving are his daughters, Ashley (Mike) Casaretto of Dupo, IL and Allison Thoele of Red Bud, IL; his father, Earl Knight of Scott City, MO; his mother and step father, Linda and Terry Sloss of Cahokia, IL; a brother, Ronnie (Bobbie) Knight of Belleville, IL; six grandchildren, Colton, Peyton, Claighton, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kenzleigh; and a nephew, Ronnie Knight, Jr. Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com. Service: Due to the current COVID 19 crowd restrictions, his service will be private at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Illinois and he will be laid to rest at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, Illinois. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and the information will be posted on the braunfh.com website.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Mar. 25, 2020
