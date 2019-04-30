Edward Thomas "Tom" Kubiak Colonel Edward Thomas "Tom" Kubiak, 85, formally of Duluth, MN, died at his residence on April 26, 2019. Tom was born December 5, 1940 in Madison, WI. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1963 and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant through the Air Force's Reserve Officers Training Program. Colonel Kubiak spent the next 24 years in various overseas and stateside assignments. During his military career, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, four Air Force Meritorious Service Medals, two Air Force Commendation Medals, the Air Force Longevity Ribbon with four oak leaf clusters, two Outstanding Unit Awards, and the National Defense Medal. Following his distinguished military career, Tom worked for several national companies involved with contracting emergency department services for hospitals. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund T. and Mary Elizabeth Kubiak and his loving wife, Kathleen Kubiak. Surviving are his sons, Dr. Kory Thomas Kubiak of O'Fallon, IL and Kevin Dale Kubiak of St. Charles, MO; grandchildren, Amanda Kaye Kubiak of St. Charles, MO and Craig Thomas Kubiak of St. Charles, MO; siblings, Dr. William D. (Donella) Kubiak of Duluth, MN, Robert P. Kubiak of St. Paul, MN, Mary (Dr. Hugh) Norsted of Plymouth, MN, and Dr. Elizabeth (Dr. Maury) Gloster of Sacramento, CA; and parents-in-law, H. Dale and Vivian Vance of St. Charles, MO. Memorials may be made to at . Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Visitation: The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Avenue, O'Fallon, IL 62269. Service: Private graveside services will be held at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Belleville, IL. Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2019