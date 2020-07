Or Copy this URL to Share

LANGHORST - Edward R. Langhorst, 81, of Fults, IL, died July 8, 2020, in Creve Coeur, MO. He was born September 23, 1938, in St. Louis, MO. Visitations will be 4-7pm Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home and again 9am until time of service Monday at Quernheim Funeral Home. Funeral service 10am Monday, July 13, 2020 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, IL.



