LAUB - Edward C. Laub, 92, of Lebanon, IL, passed away, August 26, 2020 at his home. Edward was born on April 1, 1928 in Granite City, IL. Graveside services will be held at 10:30am on Monday, August 31, 2020 at College Hill Cemetery in Lebanon, IL. Arrangements handled by Irwin Chapel



