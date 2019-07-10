Edward Lauko Edward Lauko, 92 years of Belleville, IL. passed away on July 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. He was born November 8, 1926, in East Saint Louis, IL to Paul and Emilia nee Kostial Lauko. Edward worked as a clerk for Norfollk and Western Railroad. He was a WWII veteran for the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion, a volunteer at St. Matthew's Thrift on Saturdays, a participant at the Senior Center in Millstadt, IL., a frequent patron of McDonald's in Belleville, IL., and was known to rescue many stray animals over the years. He shared 53 years of marriage with his wife, Mary Etta nee Matt, Lauko. Surviving are his daughter, Mary Kay (Guy) Germaine; his son, Edward Dominic (Lynn) Lauko; his grandchildren, Charles (Kelly Kilgore) Germaine, Kasey (Cody Hay) Germaine; and Cody's daughter, Avery, Andrew Lauko, Amanda Lauko, Nichole Lauko; his great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Gannon, Caitlin Gannon, Brianna Gannon; his brothers, Jerry Lauko, Paul Lauko, Jr., Emil Lauko; his sister in law, Edna Lauko; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Etta Lauko; his father, Paul Lauko; his mother, Emilia Lauko; his sisters, Mary (Paul) Polacek, Emilie (Kenneth) Chism, Anne (Don) Walker, Julia Lauko, Pauline Lauko, Katherine Lauko, Susanne (Paul) Niemaczek; his brother, Andy Lauko, three infant brothers; and his sister in law, Joan Lauko. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Backstoppers or Stray Rescue. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Visitation: will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm, at Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL, and Friday, July 12, 2019, 9:00 am - 10:00 am, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, IL. Funeral: Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeburg, ILwith Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt, IL.

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 10, 2019