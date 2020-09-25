1/1
Edward M. Hoeffken
Edward M. Hoeffken Edward M. Hoeffken, 67, of Swansea, IL, born February 22, 1953, in Clayton, MO, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Hoeffken was the vice president of Hoeffken Brothers Construction Company, Gracious Living Inc, and Home Concepts Home Builders. Ed was a life member of AMA (American Motorcyclist Association) and the Belleville Enduro Team. Ed held various offices and acted as competition director for the organization. He also was the AMA Amateur Nationals competition coordinator, was an ARCA official for ten years, and more recently, a partner in Bedrock Raceway. He assisted in the development of local motorcycle, kart and micro talents. He truly dedicated himself to the promotion of racing in motorsports. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Katie Hoeffken Myers; and his father, Maurice E. Hoeffken. Surviving are his partner in life of 36 years, Debbie Lands; his son, E. J. Hoeffken; his mother, Bernice, nee Grimmer, Hoeffken, of Millstadt, IL; two sisters, Jan (Tom) Shipley of Rolla, MO, and Jody (Ray) Page of Millstadt, IL; nieces and nephews, Marc Shipley, Matt (Ashley) Shipley, Bernadette Kapes (fiancé, Doug Kinder), and Gwen (Jake) Rodriguez; a great-niece, Cora Kinder; and two great-nephews, Chad Betlach and Jett Rodriguez. Memorials may be made to Rookies of 79 or to Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit with the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, IL. Standard CDC guidelines will be observed upon entrance. Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, Millstadt, IL, with Msgr. James Volk officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow from noon to 3 p.m. at the Catholic War Veterans, Route 159, Belleville, IL. Private burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
