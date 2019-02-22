Edward Lee Mallett Edward Mallett, 80, of Smithton, IL., born December 17, 1938 in Morrilton, AR., passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones at Freeburg Care Center in Freeburg, IL. Edward, lovingly known as, "Ed", "Grandpa" & "Goppy", proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1962. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 513 & 520 and the Belleville Masonic Lodge #24. He was a "DIY" kind of guy who enjoyed woodworking and construction projects. He also enjoyed reading, watching TV, gardening, cooking, baking (he was well known for his delicious Pecan Pies!) and telling many stories. He very much enjoyed decorating for Christmas and hanging lights. He and Margaret even won the town lighting contest! Most of all, he loved his family fiercely and cherished time spent with them. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Erma (nee Trafford) Mallett, and sisters Kay & Diane. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Margaret, (nee Russell-Anthony), a sister, Joan (Harley) Horrell; children, Sheryl (Jay) Bruce, and Philip (Kathy) Mallett; his bonus children, Mari Anthony, Linda (Brian) Migneron, and Scott Anthony; grandchildren, Jacob, Abby and Andrea; bonus grandchildren, Jennifer (Bill)Boyd, Jason (fianc‚ Sarah)Migneron, Lacy (Landon)Llewellyn, Blake, Brandon, Brett & Dean Anthony and Allyssa Thompson; great granddaughter, Alana; bonus great grandchildren (whom very much loved their "Goppy"), Macy, Hunter, Jake, Gabriella, Zoey, Jordan, Madison, Lilly, Brandi, Dallas, Hailey, Carter, Tyler and Paxton; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He never met a stranger. Edward will be missed immensely by all who knew him. Fly high, until we meet again Additional condolences may be offered online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com. Service: Services will be private



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 22, 2019