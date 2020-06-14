Edward Powell Edward L. Powell, 74, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, September 6, 1945 in East St. Louis, IL, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Lebanon Care Center in Lebanon, IL. Edward served in the United States Navy for six years, he spent two years overseas in Bermahaven, Germany. He returned and finished his Bachelors Degree at SIUE. He worked for Blue Cross of St. Louis, MO for seven years as an Auditor. He then worked for Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL for 25 years. He was involved in many organizations and became President of HFMA. Edward was a wonderful example of a husband and father and was loved by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Marion, nee Kratzmeyer, Powell. Surviving are his wife, Carolyn, nee Bench, Powell of Belleville, IL; mother-in-law, Mary Louise Bench of Swansea, IL; children, Kristen (Todd) Groesch of Millstadt, IL, Emily (Sean) Schikowski of Collinsville, IL, Julianne (Nathan) Bailey of Swansea, IL and Matthew (Whitney) Powell of O'Fallon, IL; 7 grandchildren, Christian, Koen, Kathryn, Alicia, Maddie, Mason and William. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or Catholic Urban Program. Funeral: Private services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.