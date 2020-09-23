Edward Rose

ROSE - Dr. Edward Philip Rose, 74, of Swansea, IL, born May 15, 1946, in St. Louis, MO, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, MO. Visitation 4-8pm Friday, September 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Covid restrictions will be followed . Due to Covid, services will be private at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Saint Louis, MO. Arrangements by Kurrus Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.