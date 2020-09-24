Edward Rose

Edward P. Rose Edward P. Rose, 74, died September 20, 2020, in St. Louis, MO after a battle against Covid-19. Born in St. Louis, MO, he was preceded in death by his parents, Edward F. & Miriam Rose, his brother Terry Rose (Carolyn), and his grandson, Declan Dietzel. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Harriet Nangle Rose, seven children, Katie Hulett (Kevin), Edward T. Rose (Jackie), Stephen Rose, Emily Rose (Seth Frederiksen), Kevin Rose (Lauren), Julie Dietzel (Brian), and Jill Scherbel (TJ); as well as 20 additional grandchildren: Aiden, Connor, Ava, & Clara Hulett; Eddie, Alaina, Clare, & Mary Rose; Quinn & Kai Frederiksen; Finnegan & Sawyer Rose; Brian, Rose, & John Dietzel; Julie, Elise, Isla, Auggie, & Fritz Scherbel; his siblings Mary Meehan (Steve) & Philip Rose (Patti); his step-mother Helen Rose, and scores of in-laws, cousins, nieces & nephews, and friends near and far. A Polio survivor, Ed led a life dedicated to family, service, and science. He thrived at Saint Louis University High School and yielded laser focus to graduate early from the University of Notre Dame. He attended Washington University Medical School before completing his residency at Barnes, and a fellowship at Royal Victoria Hospital/McGill University in Montreal. He opened a private practice in Belleville, IL and provided care for 45 years as a board-certified rheumatologist and internist, served as president of the Medical Society of St. Clair County, a chess club coach, and an appointed member of the Illinois State Medical Licensing Board for nearly 20 years. Ed Rose was quiet and deeply ethical man who-though not overly demonstrative-spoiled his family with unwavering stability and strength. He believed in directing energy in productive ways, paired with kindness. When his wife's friend passed away, Ed planted more rosebushes so that Harriet would never know if the original plant gifted by her friend had wilted. In the twilight, he'd pause alongside the bushes, head bowed examining the blooms, cultivating the rose garden in devotion to his wife. He simply made things easier, for everyone. He loved a noisy home and made it so with generations of children running wild, shouting, playing, and tattling. Friends, relatives, neighbors sought him out, for conversation, help, a poker game, advice, or the occasional flu shot. His raucous Sunday dinner table brought forth debate and passionate disagreements; and abundance of laughter, story-telling, comfort food, wine-and for Ed, always dessert. He taught everyone to fish, study, water ski, hike, play chess, travel widely, follow through on commitments, be philanthropic, and the art of enjoying a screened-in porch. Ed's practice was a vocation and a commitment to service. When retirement was suggested last March due to Covid-19, Ed stated that he could not abandon his patients amid a pandemic. He will be missed by everyone who ever had the privilege of knowing him. In lieu of flowers, send donations in his name for Covid-19 research, specifically "Washington University, Atkinson's Research #35441". Visitation: Public Visitation from 6 to 8:00 pm, Friday September 25, 2020 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. (Covid restrictions will be followed) Funeral: Due to Covid, services will be private at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Father Matthew Elie and Father Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Saint Louis, MO. There will be a memorial celebration when safe to do so in 2021.