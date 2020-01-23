|
Edward Schaltenbrand Edward F. Schaltenbrand, 82, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, September 28, 1937 in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Belleville, IL. Ed was a general supervisor of material handling for General Motors, and a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. He was a former member of the Gear Jammers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence L. and Theresa, nee Pottmeyer, Schaltenbrand; brothers, Robert Schaltenbrand and James Schaltenbrand. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Phyllis, nee Wallace, Schaltenbrand of Belleville, IL; daughter, Tracey (Robert II) Wiltshire of O Fallon, IL; grandchild, Aidan Wiltshire; brothers, Lawrence Schaltenbrand of Belleville, IL, and William (Vicki) Schaltenbrand of Millstadt, IL; sisters, Patricia (James) Kennedy of Red Bud, IL and Rose Marie (Richard) Chenault of Belleville, IL; brother-in-law, Victor Wallace; sisters-in-law, Judy Schaltenbrand, Mary Beth Schaltenbrand and Cheryl (Jerry) Hembree; dear nieces, nephews and beloved pets, Cydney, Isabella and Tessa. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or . Visitation: Visitation from 9:30 - 10:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Elie officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020