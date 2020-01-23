Home

Edward Schaltenbrand

Edward Schaltenbrand Obituary
Edward Schaltenbrand Edward F. Schaltenbrand, 82, of Belleville, IL, born Tuesday, September 28, 1937 in Belleville, IL, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 in Belleville, IL. Ed was a general supervisor of material handling for General Motors, and a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Belleville, IL. He was a former member of the Gear Jammers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence L. and Theresa, nee Pottmeyer, Schaltenbrand; brothers, Robert Schaltenbrand and James Schaltenbrand. Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Phyllis, nee Wallace, Schaltenbrand of Belleville, IL; daughter, Tracey (Robert II) Wiltshire of O Fallon, IL; grandchild, Aidan Wiltshire; brothers, Lawrence Schaltenbrand of Belleville, IL, and William (Vicki) Schaltenbrand of Millstadt, IL; sisters, Patricia (James) Kennedy of Red Bud, IL and Rose Marie (Richard) Chenault of Belleville, IL; brother-in-law, Victor Wallace; sisters-in-law, Judy Schaltenbrand, Mary Beth Schaltenbrand and Cheryl (Jerry) Hembree; dear nieces, nephews and beloved pets, Cydney, Isabella and Tessa. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the Belleville Area Humane Society or . Visitation: Visitation from 9:30 - 10:00 am Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Elie officiating.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 23, 2020
