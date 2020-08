Or Copy this URL to Share

SPENCE - Frederick John Spence III, 78, passed away at 22, 2020 at VonDell Gallery & Studios in Wood River, IL. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 9 AM 11 AM at Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey, IL. A graveside service will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Arrangements handled by Elias, Kallal & Schaaf Funeral



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store