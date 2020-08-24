Edward C. Stapleton Jr. Edward Carroll Stapleton, Jr., age 74, of O'Fallon, Ill., born September 15, 1945 in Philadelphia, Penn., to Edward C. Stapleton and Hannah M., nee McGettigan, Stapleton, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at home, with his family at his side. Ed grew up in Philadelphia. After graduation from Philadelphia's West Catholic Boys High School, Ed followed his love of airplanes and joined the Air Force where he proudly served his country for 26 years. He had multiple assignments to Viet Nam, Panama, South Korea, England and numerous stateside assignments. After retiring and spending some time in South Carolina, he returned to Scott AFB and worked for 10 years in civil service before really retiring. He also loved cars and was able to achieve his dream of owning a Shelby AC Cobra. Ed loved going to and participating in car shows. He and his son, Ed III, had several adventuresome Cobra trips together. Surviving are his wife Ramona Kay, nee Honeycutt, Stapleton, whom he married August 25, 1967 in Colorado Springs, Colo.; son Edward III of Coulterville, Ill.; brothers Hugh Stapleton of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and John (Gloria) Stapleton of Glen Mills, Penn.; sisters-in-law Donna (Roger) Levi of Tempe, Ariz., and Anne (Clement) Silvers of Colorado Springs, Colo.; plus many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Gerald. To sign the online guestbook and view Ed's memorial photo tribute, please visit www.wfh-ofallon.com
. In honor of Ed and his much-loved dog, Duke, memorial donations may be made to the Animal Humane Society or ASPCA. Service: A Graveside Service with military honors will be at 11 am, Friday, August 28, 2020 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. (Masks required). Anyone caring to join the procession is welcome and must meet at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon, Friday morning, prepared for a 10:15 am departure.