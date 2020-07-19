Edward Wall Edward F. Wall, age 93, of Belleville, IL, born on April 12, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. Edward grew up in East St. Louis, IL and attended East Side High School. He worked at the National Stock Yards for over 40 years. Edward was the owner of Wilson Shields Livestock Commission Co. After leaving the stockyards, he was employed by St. Clair County until his retirement in 2012. Edward was an avid golfer and enjoyed many good times with his friends at the 19th hole. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Wall, nee Hawthorne; and his sister, Doris Eddings, nee Reiser. Edward is survived by his life partner of 45 years, Dolores; his daughters, Randa (Frank) Hautly of O'Fallon, IL and Robin (Bruce) Reno of O'Fallon, IL; his grandchildren, Barby (Aaron) Williams, Renee Gomric, Kenny (Liz) Range, Frank (Jennifer) Hautly, Jr., Chad (Joanne) Reno, Connie (Donnie) Dachsteiner, and Chelsea (Shane) Guthrie; his great-grandchildren, Kristina Horner (Brian Wiseman), Alex Gomric, Hank Gomric, Max Range, Gus Range, Owen Hautly, Dylan Reno, Alexander Reno, Gabriel Reno, Brent Dachsteiner, Shelby Guthrie, Skylar Guthrie, and Camden Guthrie; his step great-grandchildren, Brandon Dachsteiner, Dalton Guthrie, and Peyton Guthrie; and his great-great grandchild, Mason Wiseman. He is also survived by Dorothy Carrico and family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Per Edward's wishes, he will be cremated with no services. The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date.