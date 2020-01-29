|
|
Edward Zenik Edward H. "Buzz" Zenik, 95 of Granite City passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. Buzz was born on October 15, 1924 in Granite City; the son of the late Frank and Florence (Harris) Zenik. Buzz was a foreman on the blast furnace at Granite City Steel and proudly served his country in the United States Army in WW II. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City and in his free time Buzz enjoyed his days of going to the Lake of the Ozarks where he loved to boat and fish. Buzz will be remembered for the love of his family and all the special times they shared together. The family would like to say a special thank you to Buzz's caregivers, Georgia, Cece and Coleen. Buzz is survived by and will be missed by his children; Christie and Sidney Tucker of St. Louis, Cathy Reimers of Freeport, FL, Timothy and Sharon Zenik of Collinsville; grandchildren, Nicole McChristian, Megan Hayden, Timothy Zenik Jr., Heather and Paul Sabo, Joshua Reimers; great-grandchildren, Sam McChristian, Carter Hayden, Bennett Hayden, Kinsleigh Sabo, Lainey Sabo, Brody Sabo. In addition to his parents, Buzz was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; Norma (Pitzer) Zenik, whom he married on July 31, 1947; sister, Mary Lois Kraus; brother, Jack Zenik. Memorial donations are suggested to . Visitation: In celebration of Buzz's life, visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2606 Washington Ave. in Granite City with Fr. Jeff Holtman officiating. Burial will follow with military rites at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jan. 29, 2020