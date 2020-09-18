WADE - Edwin "Ed" A. Wade, age 50, of Bethalto, IL, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, IL. Ed was born June 19, 1970 in Springhill, LA. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, Sepbemter 20, 2020 at River of Life Family Church, 3401 Fosterburg Road, Alton, IL. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at River of Life Family Church with Pastor Duane Vancil officiating. Interment will be in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, IL. Memorial donations may be given to the Wade Family. Donations will be accepted at the church. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.irwinchapel.com
. Irwin Chapel.