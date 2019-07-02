Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
(618) 235-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
12:30 PM
Kurrus Funeral Home
1773 Frank Scott Pkwy W
Belleville, IL 62223
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Willman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Harry Willman Jr.


06/07/1934 - 06/28/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin Harry Willman Jr. Obituary
Edwin Willman Jr. Edwin Harry Willman Jr., 85, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, June 7, 1934, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Edwin was a veteran and served in both Vietnam and Korea as a member of the U.S. Air Force, where he worked on electronics on the B-52. He retired as an Air Force recruiter and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal before he retired from the Air Force. Following his military service, he worked in real estate in Tampa, FL. He returned to Belleville, IL, and sold Cadillacs at Elder Cadillac in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Harry and Aurelia J., nee Tribout, Willman Sr. Surviving are his wife, Linda Alice, nee Cain, Willman of Belleville, IL; children, Michael J. (Janet) Willman of Valrico, FL, Linda (Jesse) Waring of Parrish, FL, Barry (Gina) Willman of Eldersburg, MD, Tommy (Sheryl) Tavares of Kansas City, MO, and Jessica Keane of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Reed Lengel, Kelsey Mauck (Nathan), Erin Herman (Mike), Chase Kuchera, Christopher Tavares, Aspen Blahus, Christopher Willman, Alex Willman, Ryan Willman, Alexander Keane, and Amber Keane; great-grandchildren, Henley Herman, Sophie Mauck, and Truman Mauck. Special thanks to BJC Hospice and the staff on 2 North at Memorial Hospital in Belleville for their special care. Memorials may be made to the Cardinal Care or BJC Hospice.Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kurrus Funeral Home
Download Now