Edwin Willman Jr. Edwin Harry Willman Jr., 85, of Belleville, IL, born Thursday, June 7, 1934, in Belleville, IL, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Edwin was a veteran and served in both Vietnam and Korea as a member of the U.S. Air Force, where he worked on electronics on the B-52. He retired as an Air Force recruiter and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal before he retired from the Air Force. Following his military service, he worked in real estate in Tampa, FL. He returned to Belleville, IL, and sold Cadillacs at Elder Cadillac in Belleville, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Harry and Aurelia J., nee Tribout, Willman Sr. Surviving are his wife, Linda Alice, nee Cain, Willman of Belleville, IL; children, Michael J. (Janet) Willman of Valrico, FL, Linda (Jesse) Waring of Parrish, FL, Barry (Gina) Willman of Eldersburg, MD, Tommy (Sheryl) Tavares of Kansas City, MO, and Jessica Keane of Panama City, FL; grandchildren, Reed Lengel, Kelsey Mauck (Nathan), Erin Herman (Mike), Chase Kuchera, Christopher Tavares, Aspen Blahus, Christopher Willman, Alex Willman, Ryan Willman, Alexander Keane, and Amber Keane; great-grandchildren, Henley Herman, Sophie Mauck, and Truman Mauck. Special thanks to BJC Hospice and the staff on 2 North at Memorial Hospital in Belleville for their special care. Memorials may be made to the Cardinal Care or BJC Hospice.Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Visitation: Visitation from 10:00 am - 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home, with Pastor Jack Kurrelmeyer officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 2, 2019