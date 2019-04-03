Edwin "Eddie" A. Moore Edwin Moore, 70, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Eddie was born June 12, 1948 in Laurel, MS to Wellington Bullard and Iva Jewel (Welborn) Moore. He married Vernna Seymour on May 4, 1996; she survives and resides is Granite City, IL. Also surviving are his daughters, Erin (Derek Griffith) Moore of Sacramento, CA and Amada (Reid) Lilly of Lebanon, IL; daughter-in-law, Cathy Moore of Biloxi, MS; and his grandchildren, Emily Moore, Katie Moore, Gabe Moore, Kellan Griffith and Jaxon Griffith. He was preceded in death by his parents and children, Jason Moore and Julie Moore. Eddie was a 1966 graduate of Biloxi High School. He attended Mississippi State University and was a proud alumni throughout his life. He began his career as a carpenter with Gulfport Hospital in Biloxi, MS; he continued his career and retired from maintenance of the engineering department in 2005. Eddie proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was also a longtime member of the Elks Lodge #606 in Biloxi and also a member of the American Legion in both Biloxi, MS and Granite City, IL. He was an avid football and NASCAR fan. He loved being outside, especially if he was spending his time hunting and fishing. Along with Vernna, they enjoyed competitively throwing darts and bowling. While living in Mississippi, he had a collection of beautiful classic cars. Eddie's fun-filled spirit and heart of gold will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorial donations can be made to Siteman Care Center in St. Louis, Mo. Additional condolences may also be sent to the family at www.herrfuneral.com. Visitation: A visitation for Eddie will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 3:00 P.M.- 4:00 P.M. at Sunset Hilll Funeral Home in Glen Carbon, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held immediately following the visitation, at 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 3, 2019