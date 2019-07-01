|
EDWIN HARRY WILLMAN, JR.- Edwin Willman, Jr., 85, of Belleville, IL, passed away June 28, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Visitation from 10 am - 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, Illinois. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 pm, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Kurrus Funeral Home, Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. Arrangements handled by Kurrus Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 1, 2019