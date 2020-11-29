1/1
Eileen A. Renner
1931 - 2020
Eileen A. Renner
December 31, 1931 - November 26, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Eileen A. Renner, nee Rathke, 88, of Belleville, IL, born December 31, 1931, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Memorial Care Center, Belleville, IL.
Mrs. Renner was a member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. She loved her family dearly and was the most loving, caring, and strongest woman they knew. Eileen was always concerned about everyone else and put her family above everything. She was a woman of deep faith and always prayed for family and friends. Eileen will be remembered as someone who always had a smile on her face.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James I. Renner, whom she married on September 15, 1951, and who died on September 19, 2011; a son, Stephen "Shorty" Renner; a granddaughter, Allison Marie Renner; her parents, Emil and Alma, nee Bohn, Rathke; a sister, Doris Kern; and a son-in-law, Robert Whitford.
Surviving are her children, Jim (Elaine) Renner, Dan (Kathy) Renner, Kathy Renner, Mary (Gary) Blome, and Jean (Martin) Kosydor; a daughter-in-law, Michelle Renner; 11 grandchildren, Aaron and Kevin Renner, Dr. Christopher (Amy) Renner and Cory Renner, Courtney and Jacob Renner, Greg (Chelsea) Blome, Ryan (Nicole) Blome, Marty (Ali) Kosydor, Steve (Lauren) Kosydor, and Kelli (Andrew) Parks; and four great-grandchildren, Lucas and Brady Renner, Henry Kosydor, and Molly Blome.
Memorials may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com.
Visitation: Friends may visit the family from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Standard CDC guidelines, including masks and a limited number of visitors at any one time will be observed.
Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Msgr. David Darin officiating.
Burial will be at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery, Belleville, IL.



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
10:30 - 12:30 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
DEC
2
Mass of Christian Burial
12:30 PM
St. Teresa Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
