Eileen Clark Eileen Josephine Clark, nee Seibert, 100, of Belleville, IL, born January 31, 1919, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Garden Place Assisted Living, Millstadt, IL. Mrs. Clark worked as a legal secretary for James O. Miller, Les Schrader, and John Huber and later worked at Radiology Associates for more than 15 years before her retirement She was a member of St. Henry's parish and past president of both St. Henry's and Cathedral high school mothers' clubs. Mrs. Clark was an avid bridge player. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William A. Clark, whom she married on October 9, 1940, and who died on September 23, 1990; a son, Stephen R. Clark; her parents, Stephen A. and Emma, nee Becker, Seibert; and a brother, Joseph (Betty) Seibert. Surviving are a son, Dr. William J. Clark of Tokyo, Japan; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Clark of Webster Groves, MO; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the Garden Place Assisted Living, Millstadt, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019