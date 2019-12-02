Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
(618) 233-5400
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
120 North Illinois Street
Belleville, IL 62220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Henry Catholic Church
Belleville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Clark


1919 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Clark Obituary
Eileen Clark Eileen Josephine Clark, nee Seibert, 100, of Belleville, IL, born January 31, 1919, in Belleville, IL, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at the Garden Place Assisted Living, Millstadt, IL. Mrs. Clark worked as a legal secretary for James O. Miller, Les Schrader, and John Huber and later worked at Radiology Associates for more than 15 years before her retirement She was a member of St. Henry's parish and past president of both St. Henry's and Cathedral high school mothers' clubs. Mrs. Clark was an avid bridge player. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, William A. Clark, whom she married on October 9, 1940, and who died on September 23, 1990; a son, Stephen R. Clark; her parents, Stephen A. and Emma, nee Becker, Seibert; and a brother, Joseph (Betty) Seibert. Surviving are a son, Dr. William J. Clark of Tokyo, Japan; a daughter-in-law, Joyce Clark of Webster Groves, MO; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff of the Garden Place Assisted Living, Millstadt, IL. Memorials may be made to St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com . Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral procession will leave at 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, from George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL, for a noon Mass of Christian Burial at St. Henry Catholic Church, Belleville, IL, with Rev. Kenneth York officiating. Burial will be at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville, IL.
logo

Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Renner & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -