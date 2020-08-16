Eileen Gaa Eileen J. Gaa, nee McDaniel, age 84, of Collinsville, IL, born on June 10, 1936 in East St. Louis, IL died on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Care Center of Center Grove, Edwardsville, IL. Eileen was a dedicated wife and mother. She traveled the world in support of her husband Joseph, who served 21 years in the United States Air Force. She raised two wonderful daughters and even rescued a dog while her family was stationed overseas. The little dog, named "Putzi," returned the favor by keeping a would-be intruder from breaking into their off-post apartment, thereby keeping Eileen and her newborn daughter Karen safe while their husband and father was at work. Eileen will be missed greatly here on this earth. Her passing is bittersweet, because she is now with Jesus and our Lord, and with her husband Joseph and daughter Sandy who left this world way too young. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R.; her daughter, Sandra Gaa; and her parents Lloyd and Agnes McDaniel, nee Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Anthony) Miller-Goforth; her grandchildren, Joseph (Jamie) Miller, and Matthew Miller; her great-granddaughter, Andrie Miller; and her sisters, Helen Taylor and Geraldine Crane. Memorials may be made to HSHS Hospice Southern Illinois. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Service: Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 9409 Holy Cross Road, Fairview Heights, IL.