Eileen Juengel Eileen R. Juengel, nee Weston, 88, of Fairmount City, IL, born Monday, March 23, 1931, in Washington Park, IL, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Fountain View Manor in Granite City, IL. Eileen worked as a Bookkeeper for Boatman's Bank. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Lois, nee Duncan, Weston, and husband, Adrian W. Juengel; Surviving are her children, Richard M. (Cynthia) Juengel of High Ridge, MO, Patricia C. Aemisegger of Granite City, IL, and Stephen C. (Paula) Juengel of Caseyville, Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at www.kurrusfh.com. Memorials may be made to the St. Jude's Research Hospital P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 Visitation: Visitation from 9:00 am - 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home in Belleville, IL. Funeral: Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Kurrus Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Dec. 30, 2019
