Eileen Mae ( Hargrave) Losie Eileen Losie, 95, of Vernon Hills, IL., formerly of Fairview Heights, IL., born January 16, 1924 in Targus, ND, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Vernon Hills, IL. Eileen was a member of Women's Association of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Belleville. She was proud to have graduated from Belleville Community College with an associate's degree in Horticulture. She enjoyed sewing and cuddling her cat, Alex. Mostly, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Eileen married Lawrence Losie in 1948 and he preceded her in death. She is also preceded by her son, Lawrence Losie; parents, John Hargrave and Hannah Hargrave (nee Lundberg); brothers, Wallace Hargrave, Glen Hargrave, Donald Hargrave and Myron Hargrave; sisters, Clara Hargrave, Rozella Buettner and Bernadine Brainard. Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kenneth Losie; daughter, Deborah (Thomas) Higgins; grandsons, Joseph, Christopher and Brian; great-grandson, Devin Higgins, nieces, Helen Holt and Carolyn Vacek and many relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to or . Additional condolences may be offered online at www.LakeViewFuneralHm.com. Visitation: Friends may call Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at Lake View Funeral Home, ?5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. Funeral: Services will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home, ?5000 North Illinois Street, Fairview Heights, Illinois 62208. Interment will immediately follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens.



