Or Copy this URL to Share

OAKLEY - Eileen Theresa Oakley 97 of Edwardsville passed September 25, 2020. Visitation will be from 3-4pm Tuesday Sept . 29, 2020 St. Boniface Catholic Church Edwardsville. Funeral Mass will follow at 4:30pm at the church. Complete obituary will come at a later date. Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store