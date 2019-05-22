Eileen Quirin Eileen Quirin, nee Eckland, 89, of Smithton, IL, born November 4, 1929, in Keokuk, IA, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, IL, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Eileen Qurin, beloved mother, had a great love for her family. She worked at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Belleville, IL, before her retirement. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL. Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Quirin; one daughter, Cher Hulling; her parents, Raymond and Eva, nee Schlosser, Eckland. Surviving are her children, Marty Monroe of Fayetteville, IL, Craig (Fay) Monroe of Freeburg, IL, Richard Monroe of Fenton, MO, Trudy Boaz of Belleville, IL, Carolyn (Mike) Perez of Belleville, IL, Patty (Lloyd) Lynn of Labadie, MO, Susie (Brian) Hoybach of Mascoutah, IL, and Stacy (Steve) Slaughter of Belleville, IL; 72 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Many thanks to the nursing staff at St. Elizabeth's Hospital and Hospice of Southern Illinois for the kind and loving way they cared for our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL. Funeral: Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, Smithton, IL, with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Smithton, IL. George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL.

