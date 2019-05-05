Elaina Buescher Elaina Kathryn Buescher, 19, of Belleville, IL, born April 8, 2000, in Belleville, IL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Ellie was a 2014 graduate of Our Lady Queen of Peace and a 2018 graduate of Belleville West, receiving high honors and graduating Magna Cum Laude. She went on to study Biology and Spanish at Saint Louis University. Ellie was an exceptional student, an established artist, a gifted musician, and enduring friend to all, a loving and devoted sister, and a peaceful soul. She shared her talents generously and left a significant influence to all she encountered. Her gifts and talents will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her mother, Pamela Sue Buescher, nee Buettner, who died on May 7, 2014. Surviving are her father, Brian E. Buescher of Belleville, IL; two sisters, Anna and Norah Buescher; her paternal grandparents, Lee and Mary Buescher; her maternal grandparents, Philip and Marianne Buettner; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Memorials may be made to , Camp Keseem, or to Our Lady Queen of Peace in Belleville.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Funeral: Cremation services were held, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



