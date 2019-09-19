|
CASTILLO- Elaine Marie Castillo, age 60, of Granite City, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road, Granite City, IL. In celebration of her life, a memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral chapel, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Edwardsville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019