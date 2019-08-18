|
Elaine Corbier Elaine M. Corbier, nee Moyers, 92, of Swansea, IL, formerly of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on August 11, 2019. Elaine was born May 29, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL. She was a member of First Baptist Church Fairview Heights. Elaine spent her professional life as a hairdresser and in her spare time, enjoyed bowling and flower arranging. Most of all, she loved God, loved Jesus, loved her family, loved her friends, and loved others. One thing that was special about her is that, when she laughed, she cried. Elaine was preceded in death by first husband, Henry "Hank" Corbier; second husband, Joseph Carriel; parents, Robert and Hazel (nee Garnett) Moyers; sisters, Eve Barth and Betty Whitehead; and daughters, Jan Ellen Corbier and Joyce Corbier. Elaine is survived by son, Jerry (Stephanie) Corbier of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Lauren Bauer and Hunter Corbier; and great-grandchildren, Morgan Poe, Madison Cartner, and Kinsley Ellen Corbier. Elaine's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sycamore village for the outstanding care and compassion they so lovingly provided. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Fairview Heights, 10401 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 1:45 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Graveside Services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL. Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019