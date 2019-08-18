Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3713
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Schildknecht Funeral Home
301 S. Lincoln Ave.
O'Fallon, IL 62269
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
O'Fallon City Cemetery
O'Fallon, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Corbier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Corbier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Corbier Obituary
Elaine Corbier Elaine M. Corbier, nee Moyers, 92, of Swansea, IL, formerly of O'Fallon, IL, passed away on August 11, 2019. Elaine was born May 29, 1927 in East St. Louis, IL. She was a member of First Baptist Church Fairview Heights. Elaine spent her professional life as a hairdresser and in her spare time, enjoyed bowling and flower arranging. Most of all, she loved God, loved Jesus, loved her family, loved her friends, and loved others. One thing that was special about her is that, when she laughed, she cried. Elaine was preceded in death by first husband, Henry "Hank" Corbier; second husband, Joseph Carriel; parents, Robert and Hazel (nee Garnett) Moyers; sisters, Eve Barth and Betty Whitehead; and daughters, Jan Ellen Corbier and Joyce Corbier. Elaine is survived by son, Jerry (Stephanie) Corbier of Phoenix, AZ; grandchildren, Lauren Bauer and Hunter Corbier; and great-grandchildren, Morgan Poe, Madison Cartner, and Kinsley Ellen Corbier. Elaine's family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Sycamore village for the outstanding care and compassion they so lovingly provided. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Fairview Heights, 10401 Lincoln Trail, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Condolences may be extended to the family online at www.schildknechtfh.com. Service: Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 1:45 PM at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 S. Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269. Graveside Services will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 2:00 PM at O'Fallon City Cemetery, O'Fallon, IL. Schildknecht Funeral Home.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schildknecht Funeral Home
Download Now