Elaine Daggett Elaine Daggett, 68, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019. She was born on September 13, 1950 the daughter of Paul and Norma (Heinlein) Daggett. Elaine was adored by her family. She had a passion for butterflies. She loved everything that had a butterfly on it. Throughout the years she babysat for many of her nieces and nephews. She loved the kids. She would always help them with their homework. She also loved to shop and enjoyed buying things for her family. Christmas time was the best time for her to spoil her family. She loved watching everyone open the gifts she got for them. There were always plenty to open. In 2005 she moved in with her father to ensure he wouldn't be alone and to have someone help take care of him when he needed. She will be missed. In addition to her father, Paul, she is survived by a daughter Shane (John) Heskett of Belleville; Brother Robert Daggett; seven nieces and nephews Todd Gunter, Kimmy (John) Frawley, Laura (Tommy) Blanton, Gary Halloway, Trina (matt) Gross, Jessica (Anthony) Miller, and Carlie Daggett; two great nieces Kinley Daggett and Paige Frawley; great nephew Cole Frawley; great great nephew Bryson Frawley. In addition to her mother, Norma, she was preceded in death by three sisters Shirley Gunter, Flo Keeling, and Rosemary Daggett. In lieu of flowers , Contributions toward the sudden final expenses of Elaine Daggett can be made to her only child, Shane Heskett and are greatly appreciated Condolences and memories may be left online at www.lakeviewfuneralhm.com Visitation: Will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday March 1, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights. Service: Will be held at noon on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Lake View Funeral Home in Fairview Heights. Burial will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.



