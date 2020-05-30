Elaine Hudson Elaine Hudson, RN, former Swansea resident, died unexpectedly in the early hours of May 23, 2020 at her home in Hilbert, WI. She was an intelligent, beautiful, loving and talented woman of 67 who could take on any task. She enjoyed the outdoors on frequent walks. But her favorite thing in the world was holding babies and giving them her unconditional love. Her mother-in-law once called her "the most natural mother I've ever seen." Elaine is survived by her son, Bill, and husband of 41 years, Eric Hudson. She is also missed by an older brother, Orlen Wolf, and his family. Elaine's younger brother, Terry Wolf, also preceded her in death in 2017 and will be represented at the service by niece Lynn Wolf and nephew Eric Wolf. In lieu of gifts and flowers, Elaine would be very pleased if you just spent time holding and talking to your babies. Service: A small, private graveside ceremony will be held June 2nd for Elaine at Green Mount Catholic Cemetery where her mother Leona, father Lynn and older sister Diane Wolf rest. Elaine's younger brother, Terry Wolf, also preceded her in death in 2017 and will be represented at the service by niece Lynn Wolf and nephew Eric Wolf. Wieting Family Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store