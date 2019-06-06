|
|
|
ELAINE PAUESICK- Elaine Ann Pauesick, age 91 of Glen Carbon, IL, born November 4, 1927 in Chicago, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon, IL. Visitation will be 10am to 1pm on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home, Maryville, IL. Funeral service will be at 1pm following the visitation with Rev. Scott Carnes officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on June 6, 2019
Read More