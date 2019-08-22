|
|
Eleanor Swanson Eleanor A. Swanson, age 92, of Shiloh, Ill., born March 9, 1927 in Chicago, Ill., passed away August 20, 2019. Eleanor grew up in Chicago, and worked at the Chicago Tribune before becoming a Navy wife to her high-school sweetheart. Eleanor moved often to support her husband's lengthy Navy career and finally settled in Shiloh. She was a faithful member at First Baptist Church O'Fallon and was a fantastic cook. Eleanor was honored with an "Outstanding Volunteer Service Award," presented by the YMCA for her 25+ years of devoting many hours to teaching swim lessons, primarily to children ages 3-9. She continued to teach at the O'Fallon Y until 2005, where she was loved for her kind, gentle and patient teaching skills. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Anna Marchalin. She is survived by her husband Commander Carl W. Swanson, Jr., (USN, retired); her daughter Sandra (Hector Sanchez) Swanson, and son Scott (Patricia) Swanson, all of Shiloh; grandchildren Erik and Andrew Sanchez, Faye Swanson, Lea Veile, Danny, Brett, and Tyler Schubert; and three great-grandsons. Memorial tributes may be made to First Baptist Church, O'Fallon. Condolences may be posted at www.wfh-ofallon.com Visitation: The family will receive friends at 4 p.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church O'Fallon, Chapel, (Seven Hills Entrance) 1111 E. Highway 50, O'Fallon, Ill. Funeral: Funeral will follow at 5 p.m., with Rev. Doug Munton and Rev. Skip Leininger officiating. Interment will be held at a later time at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Mo. WOLFERSBERGER FUNERAL HOME, O'Fallon, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019