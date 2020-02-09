|
Eleanor Parker Eleanor Helen Parker, nee Jansen, 86, of New Athens, IL, born August 15, 1933, in St. Libory, IL, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her residence. Mrs. Parker was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hecker, IL and the Ladies Sodality at the church. She was an active member of the Smithton Senior Citizens Club. She loved quilting, baking pies and especially enjoyed time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Edward Joseph Parker, whom she married on May 12, 1954, and who died on December 27, 2012; her parents, Joseph A. and Rose B., nee Schmidt, Jansen; a son-in-law, Grant Aubuchon; three sisters, Dorothy Jansen, Florence Troesser, and Elvera Schaab; three brothers, Norbert, Kenneth, and Edwin Jansen; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Surviving are four daughters and a son, Susan Aubuchon of Lewisburg, TN, Marvin (Angie) Parker of New Athens, IL, Sharon (Mark) Gaubatz of Columbia, IL, Janice (Randy) Georgen of Belleville, IL, and Phyllis (Keith) Mertens of Belleville, IL; 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth Aubuchon, Andy (April) Parker, Jill (Matt) Krantz, Adam (Kristen) Parker, Jennifer (Jeremy) Neff, Laura (Trevor) MacDougall, Evan (Chris) Gaubatz, Brad Georgen, Michael Georgen, Eric Mertens, and Rachel Mertens; 11 great-grandchildren, William Ruby IV, Avery, Aiden and Addison Parker, Austin Krantz, Claire, Chloe and Carson Parker, Riley Neff, and one more on the way, and William and Ella MacDougall; a sister, Rosemary (Andrew) Lintker; three brothers, Daniel (Bernie) Jansen, Roger Jansen, and Leroy (Virginia) Jansen; numerous nieces and nephews; a lifelong friend, Virginia Parker, and many other dear friends. Memorials may be made to the or to the . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.rennerfh.com. Visitation: Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hecker, IL. Funeral: A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hecker, IL, with Fr. Von C. Deeke officiating. Burial will be held at St. Augustine's Catholic Cemetery, Hecker, IL George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Smithton, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 9, 2020