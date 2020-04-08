Home

Leesman Funeral Home
Eleanora Helfrich Eleanora R. Helfrich, nee Joseph, 93 years, of Millstadt, IL, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Integrity of Columbia. She was born April 2, 1927 in Columbia, IL. Eleanora had worked at the Millstadt Gossard-Artemis Rayon Factory. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Church in Millstadt, IL., where she enjoyed the Women's Fellowship group. In Eleanora's younger days, she and her husband enjoyed going to polka dances with many of their friends. They had a wonderful social circle. Eleanora also enjoyed shopping and going to lunch with her sister Loretta, being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren and making sure they had enough to eat and her SoJourns to Kansas City on the Amtrak train to see her grandkids Emily and Nicole. Surviving are her two daughters, Louan (Bob) Johnston of Millstadt, IL., Betty (Joseph) Bucher of Louisburg, KS., her grandchildren, Diana Shirk of Millstadt, IL., Darren (Leah) Johnston of Millstadt, IL., Emily Bucher of Basehor, KS., and Nicole Bucher of Jonesboro, AR., her great grandchildren, Kelsey Shirk of Lincoln, NE., Evan Shirk of Millstadt, IL., Dylan Johnston of O'Fallon, IL., Eleanora "Ellie" Johnston of O'Fallon, IL., and Elijah Johnston of Millstadt, IL., her brother, Raymond Joseph (Diane Rice) of Columbia, IL. She is also survived by nieces, nephews along with other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Walter Helfrich, her parents, Edwin Sr. and Lulu, nee Kissel, Joseph, her grandson, Dwayne "Bubba" Johnston, her brothers, Edwin Joseph Jr., and Irwin Joseph, her sister, Loretta Dohrman, her sisters-in-law, June Joseph, Lynn Joseph and Verna Joseph. For more information, please access our website, www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Zion Evangelical Church 117 W. White St., Millstadt, IL, 62260. Service: All services will be private. Interment will be in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo, Illinois. Leesman Funeral Home Millstadt, IL
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -