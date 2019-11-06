|
Elenora Guth Elenora Emma "Elly" Guth, 86, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Sarah Community in Bridgeton, Missouri. She was born June 9, 1933 in Biehle, Missouri, a daughter of the late Ferd and Rosa (Lieble) Sauer. She married Leonard J. Guth on February 14, 1970 and he passed away on February 18, 2011. Mrs. Elenora 'Elly' Guth had an amazing, fun-filled life, surrounded by a wonderful, large family and many friends. She was a hair salon owner with her sister Alvera in St Louis for many years prior to becoming a mother and loving wife. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Rita Stagner; three brothers Lonnie, Walbert and Urban Sauer and two sisters Leola Hotop and Alvera Bellm. She is survived by her children Vicky Guth of Granite City, Illinois, April Guth of Collinsville, Illinois,Angela Mullins of Valparaiso, Florida,Teresa Guth of Collinsville Illinois; sons-in-law Steve Foehrkolb andDale Mullins; grandchildren, Heath Zeigler, Vincent Bonvicino II, Brittnie Duvall-Rhodes, Josh Guth, Gerald Stagner and Dylan Putnam; great-grandchildren Cencio and Quorra Bonvicino, Clayton and Gaige Guth,Leonidas Spencer,Justice and Manasseh Putnam and Mason Laird; a sister Rose Dudley and two brothers Florian and Ferd Jr Sauer, all from St Louis; other extended family and friends. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com Visitation: In celebration of her life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, Illinois on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral: Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City with Father Jeff Holtman as celebrant. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.
