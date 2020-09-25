Elfrieda (Schikowski) Blase Elfrieda "Fritz" (Schikowski) Blase, 95, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL after brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Collinsville and member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She resided for the past six years at Highland Health Care Center. Elfrieda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a talented seamstress and worked for many years at Martha Manning Co. in Collinsville, IL. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with her card club friends and traveling with her family. She was blessed with a large and loving family and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav A. and Marie (Blass) Schikowski, her beloved husband Melvin Blase, sisters Wilhelmina Gronemeyer, Pauline Parkinson, Hedwig Willoughby, Elsie Poneleit, and brothers Carl, William, and Robert Schikowski. Surviving are her sons, Craig (Mary Jo) Blase of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jan (Deyon) Blase of Hollister, Missouri. Grandchildren Erin (Brian) Kennedy, and Meloney (Jarrod) Kleeman, four Great Grandchildren, Blair Kennedy, Audreyella, Cadence, and Laisch Kleeman, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation: will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11:00am 1:00pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store