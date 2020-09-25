1/1
Elfrieda "Fritz" (Schikowski) Blase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elfrieda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elfrieda (Schikowski) Blase Elfrieda "Fritz" (Schikowski) Blase, 95, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Highland, IL after brief illness. She was a lifelong resident of Collinsville and member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She resided for the past six years at Highland Health Care Center. Elfrieda was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a talented seamstress and worked for many years at Martha Manning Co. in Collinsville, IL. She enjoyed playing Pinochle with her card club friends and traveling with her family. She was blessed with a large and loving family and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustav A. and Marie (Blass) Schikowski, her beloved husband Melvin Blase, sisters Wilhelmina Gronemeyer, Pauline Parkinson, Hedwig Willoughby, Elsie Poneleit, and brothers Carl, William, and Robert Schikowski. Surviving are her sons, Craig (Mary Jo) Blase of St. Peters, Missouri, and Jan (Deyon) Blase of Hollister, Missouri. Grandchildren Erin (Brian) Kennedy, and Meloney (Jarrod) Kleeman, four Great Grandchildren, Blair Kennedy, Audreyella, Cadence, and Laisch Kleeman, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Visitation: will be Monday, September 28, 2020 from 11:00am 1:00pm at Herr Funeral Home, Collinsville, IL. Funeral: The funeral service will be held at 1:00pm. Burial will follow at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Herr Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Belleville News-Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved