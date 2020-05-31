Elfriede Lenora Norvell Elfriede Stefanie (Gal) Norvell, 93, of Collinsville, IL, known as Leona to her family and friends, passed away at 11:05 am on Wednesday, May 28, 2020 at Highland Health Care Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond and son, Steven. Lenora was born December 29, 1926 in Vienna, Austria, to the late Stefan and Theresia Gal, and grew up there with her two brothers. She married Army Private Raymond Norvell on September 14, 1947 in Vienna and moved to the U.S. in 1948 after his discharge from the army. Leona was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented seamstress and worked in her younger both in St. Louis and at Martha Manning Co. in Collinsville. Leona enjoyed ladies card club evening with her friends for many years, and spent leisure time hosting friends and relatives at their retreat at the Lake of the Ozarks. She spent her last few years with her longtime friend, Elfrieda Blasé at the Highland Health Care Center. Leona was known and recognized for her distinctive Austrian accent which she never lost. She was a kind and caring person, loved children and pets, and will be greatly missed. With respect to her wishes, a private graveside service will be conducted at St. John Cemetery, Collinsville, IL. www.herrfuneral.com
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on May 31, 2020.