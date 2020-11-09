Elise Alperin
February 12, 1934 - November 5, 2020
Belleville, Illinois - Elise Alperin, nee Lustberg, 86, of Belleville, IL, born Monday, February 12, 1934 in New Orleans, LA, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh, IL.
Elise and the family settled in Belleville in 1963. She was active in C.S.A,. She loved to play cards, enjoyed bowling and was involved in many women's groups and the temple through the years. She was an avid shopper and traveler. Loved to go on cruises especially when the grandchildren came along.
Anyone who knew Elise, knew how much she loved to laugh and tell "bad jokes". She was a positive person, always trying to bring a smile to others faces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Marshall I. Alperin; daughter, Sheila Watson; parents, Hyman and Bessie, nee Dorfman, Lustberg; and sister, June Dante.
Surviving are her sons, Stuart (Terry) Alperin of West Chicago, IL and Roger Alperin of Belleville, IL; grandchildren, Taylor (Jill) Driscoll, Amanda (Adam) Scott, Ryan (Nicole) Watson, Joey (Natalie) Paver, Lyndsy (Matt) Mayer; 5 great grandsons and a new great granddaughter, Riley.
Memorials: Memorials may be made to St Jude's Foundation
Funeral: Private family graveside service with Rabbi Larry Glestein officiating. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, MO.