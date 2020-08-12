Betty Van de Water Elizabeth "Betty" A. Van de Water, nee McAdoo, 92, of Belleville, IL, born January 27, 1928 in Detroit, MI., passed away August 3, 2020 in Belleville, IL at the Memorial Care Center. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the St. Clair Women's Club. Betty generously volunteered at all of her children's school as they grew up; and was an enthusiastic supporter of Blessed Sacrament school. Some of her other interests included shopping, playing Bridge, and traveling, but above all else her greatest joy was her family. It was said that Betty was Martha Stewart long before Martha Stewart was "a thing"! Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, William H. Van de Water; a son, William "Kim" Van de Water; her parents, James and Irene, nee Genetti, McAdoo; and abrother, James McAdoo. Mrs. Van de Water is survived by her children, Clare (Stephen) Buser of Columbia, IL, Dr. James "Jay" (Sherri) Van de Water of Wildwood, MO, Dr. Lee Christopher "Chris" (Dr. Starla) Van de Water of Atlanta, GA, Maura (Mark) Bauman of Belleville, IL, Philip "Todd" Van de Water of St. Louis, MO, and Elizabeth "Beth" (Michael) Miller of St. Louis, MO; nine grandchildren, Drew (Joanne) Buser of Encinitas, CA, Ty (Michelle) Buser of Round Rock, TX, Richelle (Jimmy) Oades of Leawood, KS, Dr. John Bauman of Detroit, MI, Michael (Mindy) Bauman of Tulsa, OK, Emma and Ellie Van de Water, and Regan and Reid Miller; ten great- grandchildren; and a sister- in-law, Jeanne McAdoo. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Esquiline Senior Living Community located at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows for their kindness and the exceptional care shown to Mrs. Van de Water. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Blessed Sacrament grade school or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at www.valhallagardensandfuneralhome.com
Visitation: Friends may call from 10:00 am till 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Valhalla Gaerdner Holten Funeral Home, 3412 Frank Scott Parkway, Belleville, IL. Service: A memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at the funeral home with Fr. Clyde Grogan officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Belleville, IL.