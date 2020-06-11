Elizabeth Brooks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Brooks Elizabeth "Liz" Kathryn Brooks, 65, of Lafayette, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at IU Health Arnett in Lafayette. She was born on April 16, 1955 in Holloman, NM to the late Ellsworth and Evelyn (Christy) Foulk. Liz graduated from Belleville East High School with the class of 1973. In 1980, she married Courtney Brooks in Belleville, IL. He preceded her in death in 2002. Liz worked as a Business Clerk for the Purdue Veterinary School for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and photography. Surviving are her children, The Very Reverend Zachary (Leah) Brooks of Jacksonville, IL and Samuel Brooks of Lafayette, IN and her sister, Linda Wesemann of Nashville, TN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Evelyn, Abraham, Jude, Novella, and Lucy who is on her way soon. Memorial contributions may be made to Congress Street United Methodist in loving memory of Liz. You may share memories or write condolences in memory of Liz by visiting www.fisherfuneralchapel.com Service: A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel, 914 Columbia St., Lafayette, IN. A funeral service celebrating Elizabeth's life will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Congress Street United Methodist Church with Pastor Rachel Metheny officiating. COVID precautions are required. Please bring your mask. A private burial service will be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Congress Street United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved