Elizabeth Clark Elizabeth Clark, 82, of Belleville, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Elizabeth was born on July 17, 1937 in St. Louis, MO to the late Paul & Beulah Mae (Abshire) Hurst. After 21 years of working as a nurse's assistant for St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Elizabeth retired and dedicated her life to being a caregiver. Elizabeth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt who was strong in her faith and dedicated to her church. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinal's fan. Left behind to cherish Elizabeth's precious memories are her husband, James; son, James A (Kim) Clark Jr; daughters, Barbara Ann Brinstadt-Clark and Audrey Ann (Joe) Campbell; sisters, Delores (Wayne) Siebecker and Glenda L. (William) Haddock; grandchildren, David (Michelle) Garris Jr., Rebecca, Angela, Austin, Josh, Leah, Joey, Brandi & Charlotte; 6 great grandchildren and son in law David Garris Sr. A special thank you to her niece, Robin Allen for all of the care and love that she gave to Elizabeth and James over the last several years. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her daughter, Peggy L. Garris; brothers, Luther Richard Hurst and Virgel Leo Lanham; sister, Gloria Cummings. Visitation: Friends may visit on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Lake View Funeral Home, 5000 N. Illinois St, Fairview Heights, IL, 62208 Service: Apostolic Church, 1648 Lasalle St, Belleville, IL 62221 on Tuesday October 8 at 1 PM. An additional one hour visitation will be held prior to services from noon until 1 PM.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Oct. 5, 2019