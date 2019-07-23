|
|
|
ELIZABETH ERNSTING- Elizabeth "Betty" Ernsting, 93, of Steeleville passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Randolph County Care Center in Sparta. Funeral services will be at 11am Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville burial will follow at Paradise. Cemetery, Steeleville. Visitation 5-8pm Wednesday July 24, 2019 and again on Thursday from 7:30-11am at the funeral home. Arrangemets handled by Wilson's Funeral Home
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on July 23, 2019