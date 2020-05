Or Copy this URL to Share

FREY- Elizabeth M. Frey, age 86, passed away on May 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, Cape Girardeau, MO. Arrangements are being handled by Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home, Highland, IL. Services will be private with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Pierron, IL.



