HELLER - Elizabeth "Jill" Ruth Heller, nee Blankinship, 80, of Belleville, IL, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Esquiline Chapel, Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows, Belleville, IL. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.
Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020