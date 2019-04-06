Elizabeth Sue Killen Elizabeth nee Doty, Killen, 80, of Marissa, IL; born on September 26, 1938 in Anna, IL; passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, IL. Mrs. Killen worked as a secretary for many years. She also sold Avon products and drove a school bus, which she loved. Elizabeth also enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and yard. She also liked playing bingo. She was preceded in death by her parents- Albert and Dorothy, nee Cavitt, Doty. Two sons Dennis Shelton and Terry Swan. One daughter Helen Bishop. Also preceded in death by 4 sisters. She is survived by her husband Curtis Killen. Two daughters Tammie (Bill) Crane of Caseyville, IL; Gayla (Tim) Kearns of Collinsville, IL. One brother David (Linda) Houser of New Athens, IL. One sister Doris "Jerry" Walsh of New Athens, IL. 16 grandchildren. 32 great-grandchildren. 4 great-great grandchildren. Also survived by her beloved dog Daisy. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com. Visitation: Friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 10:00am to 11:00am. Funeral: Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00am with Rev. Jonathan Urshan officiating. .



Published in Belleville News-Democrat on Apr. 6, 2019