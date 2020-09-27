Elizabeth Linder Elizabeth L. "Betty" Linder, age 97, of Belleville, IL born on October 3, 1922 in Flint, Michigan, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Memorial Hospital, Belleville, IL. Betty was a graduate of the University of Michigan School of Nursing in 1945 and was a Registered Nurse for Alton Memorial and Belleville Memorial Hospitals. Betty was very active in the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and within her church at Signal Hill United Methodist and United Methodist Women. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis J. Linder, Jr.; her parents, Earl and Harriett, nee Winslow, Schaeffer; and her siblings, Julia Muller, Esther Schaeffer, Anne Carrothers, and Charles Schaeffer. Betty is survived by her children, Harriett Anne Cole of Tampa, FL, Louis J. Linder, III of Creve Couer, IL, and Mark D. (Glenda) Linder of Belleville, IL; her grandchildren, Jacob O. Cole, Elizabeth (Caglar) Ozdemir, Aaron (Regan) Cole, and Rachel (Ben) Tristram; and her great- grandsons, James Cole and Gracen Cole. She is also survived many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorials may be made to UMCOR, United Methodist Committee On Relief Condolences may be made to the family at www.kasslyfuneral.com
. Visitation: will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 4:00 pm to7:00 pm at Kassly Mortuary, Ltd., Fairview Heights, IL. Funeral: services will be on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Kassly Mortuary, Fairview Heights, IL, Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, Belleville, IL.